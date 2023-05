Monica Hum, MD, has been promoted from chief medical officer to CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, Ga.

Dr. Hum has served the hospital as chief medical officer since 2021, according to a May 15 news release from Atlanta-based Piedmont. A colon and rectal surgeon, she first joined the health system in 2003 and became Piedmont Atlanta Hospital's first female president of the medical staff.

She succeeds Blake Watts, who now serves as CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga.