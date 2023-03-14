Baptist Memorial makes 10 leadership changes

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care has promoted or appointed new CEOs/administrators for eight of its hospitals, according to news releases shared with Becker's. The health system has also made leadership changes for its hospital operations as longtime Vice President of Metro Operations Randy King prepares to retire on April 14.

Ten things to know:

1. Chris Anderson, formerly vice president of operations for Mississippi, will be promoted to vice president of operations for Baptist Memorial Health Care's metro market.

2. Baptist Memorial Health Care promoted James Grantham, CEO/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany, Miss., and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville (Miss.), to vice president of operations for the health system's Mississippi market.

3. Brad Parsons, vice president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, will be promoted to vice president of operations for Baptist Memorial Health Care's West Tennessee and Arkansas markets.

4. Derick Ziegler, vice president of affiliate integration and West Tennessee operations, will be promoted to vice president and chief transformation officer, a newly created role for Baptist Memorial Health Care.

5. Paul Cade was named CEO/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis.

6. Robert Coleman was tapped as CEO/administrator of Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus, Miss.

7. Mac Flynt was promoted to CEO/administrator of Baptist Attala in Kosciusko, Miss., and Baptist Yazoo in Yazoo City, Miss.

8. Brian Welton was named CEO/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

9. Samuel Pieh was promoted to CEO/administrator of Baptist Crittenden in West Memphis, Ark.

10. Ann Bishop was promoted to CEO/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville. She will also remain administrator of Baptist's cancer service line.









