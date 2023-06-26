Vermont hospital promotes CFO to CEO

Judy Fox is the new president and CEO of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.

The hospital announced her appointment June 23 with an article in the Rutland Herald. Ms. Fox has served the hospital for 33 years, according to the newspaper, beginning her career there with collections positions when she was still in college. Eventually, Ms. Fox became the hospital's chief financial officer.

She was named interim CEO in November when the previous leader, Claudio Fort, stepped down. Hospital Board Chair Mark Foley said she was named to the permanent role after an "extensive national search process," according to a prepared statement.