Emory names CEO of 3 facilities

Jen Schuck was named CEO of Emory Decatur (Ga.) Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia, Ga., and Emory Long-Term Acute Care in Decatur, all part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

Ms. Schuck is taking on the permanent role after serving as interim CEO of the three facilities, according to a May 17 news release from the health system.

Previously, she held various positions at Emory Healthcare, including care coordination leadership roles. Among her previous roles are associate administrator, vice president of operations at Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods in Atlanta, and Emory Healthcare system leader for post-acute care services.

In her current role, Ms. Schuck is responsible for overseeing more than 3,200 staff and 3,700 credentialed physicians, according to the release.