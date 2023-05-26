'This is my dream job': HSHS taps executive director for children's hospital

Hospital Sisters Health System named Simone Parlier, MSN, the next executive director of women's services and the children's hospital at Springfield, Ill.-based St. John's Hospital.

"This is my dream job," Ms. Parlier said in a news release shared with Becker's. "I am passionate about women's health, especially as it relates to motherhood. I have dedicated my education and career to mothers and children. This is the perfect fit."

Ms. Parlier most recently served in a variety of nursing roles, from bedside to manager, at Jacksonville (Ill.) Memorial Hospital. She assumed her new role at St. John's Hospital on May 1.

Hospital Sisters Health System is based in Springfield, Ill.