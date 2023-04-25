St. David's Georgetown Hospital names new medical officer

St. David's Georgetown (Texas) Hospital announced that Eva Slavcheva, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Slavcheva assumed the role as of April 1. During her tenure with St. David's healthcare system she has served as the chair in the department of medicine, the director of utilization management and most recently was president-elect overseeing medical staff.

In her new capacity as chief medical officer, Dr. Slavcheva will facilitate communications, collaboration and operations between physicians and administrative staff.