Tennessee hospital COO takes helm as CEO retires

Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center has named its chief operating officer, Buffy Key, interim CEO effective March 1.

She takes the helm ahead of current CEO Paul Korth's retirement. Mr. Korth will stay on as a consultant through April 30, according to a news release from the hospital.

Ms. Key has more than 32 years of experience in hospitals and healthcare. Prior to becoming Cookeville Regional's chief operating officer in 2020, she served the hospital as senior vice president for quality and operations.