Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health announced April 26 that Tina Mammone, PhD, RN, is now the system's chief nursing executive, a new role for the company.

Dr. Mammone was appointed chief nursing officer for VCU Medical Center in May 2022. In this new capacity heading an inaugural role for the health system, she will be charged with leading nursing strategy for teams across the region.

While the transition takes place, she will continue to serve as the chief nursing officer for VCU Medical Center.