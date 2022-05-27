7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Seven chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems since May 13:

1. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Medical Center named Tina Mammone, PhD, its new chief nursing officer May 24.

2. Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System appointed Reetu Singh, MD, its new chief medical officer.

3. Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital named Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, its new vice president and chief nursing officer May 24.

4. Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center named Jeremiah Bame, RN, as the hospital's new chief nursing officer May 18.

5. Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System named Candice Frix, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer, Lake Oconee Breeze reported May 18.

6. Aspirus Health named Beth Sekerka, MSN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division, the Wausau, Wis.-based health system said May 16.

7. Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Wash., named Dori Unterseher, RN, its new chief nursing officer, KXRO News Radio reported May 13.