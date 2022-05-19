Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center names new chief nursing officer

Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center named Jeremiah Bame, RN, as the hospital's new chief nursing officer May 18.

Mr. Bame has over 15 years of experience in leadership roles at Atlanta-based Piedmont. He first joined the system in 2006 as an RN in the medical-surgical intensive care unit.

"I am excited to welcome Jeremiah to Piedmont Athens Regional," said Michael Burnett, Piedmont Athens Regional CEO. "Jeremiah brings a combination of bedside nursing and operations experience to this role, along with a fresh approach to nursing engagement and patient care."