Georgia health system taps new chief nursing officer

Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System named Candice Frix, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer, Lake Oconee Breeze reported May 18.

Ms. Frix previously served as chief nursing officer at Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital from November 2017 until she joined St. Mary's in April.

"Candice brings the right combination of knowledge, skill, leadership ability and human touch to our system," said Montez Carter, PharmD, president and CEO of St. Mary's Health Care System. "Our selection team was especially impressed by her track record for quality excellence as well as nurse recruitment and retention. The fact that she is from our region and has deep roots here is icing on the cake."





