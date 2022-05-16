Aspirus names chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

Aspirus Health named Beth Sekerka, MSN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division, the Wausau, Wis.-based health system said May 16.

In her new role, Ms. Sekerka will oversee nursing teams at Aspirus Stevens Point (Wis.) Hospital and Aspirus Plover Hospital, also in Stevens Point.

She has 26 years of nursing experience and 10 years of hospital leadership experience, previously serving as a medical/surgical manager, inpatient director and interim vice president/chief nursing officer.