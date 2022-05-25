Aspirus hospital names new chief nursing officer 

Antigo, Wis.-based Aspirus Langlade Hospital named Katie Snipp, MSN, RN, its new vice president and chief nursing officer May 24.

Ms. Snipp joined Aspirus Langlade Hospital over 16 years ago as an intensive care unit nurse.

"We are so grateful to have Katie returning to ALH. As an engaged member of our community, her leadership and skill set will be a tremendous asset to both our patients and staff. Katie’s background and expertise make her an excellent nurse executive to continue to lead our quality and patient safety initiatives of Aspirus Health," said Sherry Bunten, BSN, RN, president of Aspirus Langlade Hospital.