Tenet names market chief strategy officer

Connie Malave Branyan has been named chief strategy officer for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Massachusetts market.

Ms. Branyan most recently served Stamford (Conn.) Health as executive director of strategy and business development, according to an April 17 news release shared with Becker's. In her new role, she will oversee strategic planning and service line development for Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital and Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center.

This appointment is the latest in a string of executive changes within Tenet's Massachusetts market. In January, MetroWest's CEO and chief nursing officer resigned after less than one year in their respective roles. Additionaly, Tenet has named a joint chief human resources officer and chief medical officer to the hospitals in recent months.