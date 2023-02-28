Tenet makes 5 leadership changes in Massachusetts

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has made several leadership changes within its Massachusetts market.

Five things to know:

1. Christian Bartholomew was named chief human resources officer for Tenet's Massachusetts market and Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.

2. Michele Sinopoli, MD, was named chief medical officer for MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., and Saint Vincent Hospital.

3. John Whitlock Jr. was selected as interim MetroWest CEO following the January resignation of David Elgarico.

4. Naomi Seymour, MSN, was named interim chief nursing officer of MetroWest following the January resignation of Daniel Wright, BSN, RN.

5. MetroWest named Andy Witty human resources director.





