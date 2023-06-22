Novant Health selects new chief medical officer

Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., has named Pam Oliver, MD, as its new executive vice president and chief medical officer, according to a June 22 news release.

In this new capacity, Dr. Oliver will oversee safety, quality and credentialing of the health system's medical staff.

Dr. Oliver has worked with Novant since 2005 and throughout her tenure has led its WomanCare as well as its physician network.

Outside of Novant, Dr. Oliver also serves as the vice chair of the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council and is an active advocate for Black maternal health.

Her appointment to the role is effective immediately.