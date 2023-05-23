Dr. Denise Jamieson secures top role at U of Iowa Health Care

Denise Jamieson, MD, has been selected as the next vice president for medical affairs at the Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care and dean of its Carver College of Medicine, pending approval from the state's board of regents.

The search for a new leader began in February 2022 and was relaunched in December after initial attempts failed. This spring, two finalists were named: Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, executive dean at Chicago-based University of Illinois College of Medicine, and Dr. Jamieson, retired captain of the U.S. Public Health Service and current chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

"Dr. Jamieson's rich and diverse background of experiences will allow her to lead UI Health Care as we partner with Iowa communities to expand access to health care," Barbara Wilson, the university's president, said in a May 23 news release. "I was particularly impressed with Dr. Jamieson's ability to bring people together and create a culture that supports the success of everyone in the organization."

She is set to succeed Brooks Jackson, MD, on Aug. 1.