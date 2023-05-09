Finalist for top U of Iowa Health role calls for partnership, supports capital plans

Mark Rosenblatt, MD, is one of two finalists for the role of vice president of medical affairs and dean of the medical college at University of Iowa Health Care, and he's calling for capacity expansion and partnerships to shape the future of the Iowa City-based health system, The Gazette reported May 9.

The health system already has substantial capital plans in place, including the building of a new 842,000-square-foot inpatient tower at its main campus, the report said. New partnerships could help expand UIHC's network even further, Dr. Rosenblatt told a public forum May 8.

UIHC failed in its $605 million attempt to buy the Mercy Iowa City hospital in 2021.

"I know that there's been some attempts by University of Iowa Health Care to create partnerships, to maybe perhaps acquire local hospitals," Dr. Rosenblatt said. "I think that needs to be another part of the solution."

Dr. Rosenblatt, who is currently executive dean at Chicago-based University of Illinois College of Medicine, and former CDC executive Denise Jamieson, MD, are the two remaining finalists. An earlier attempt to fill the vice president of medical affairs role did not materialize when the chosen candidate turned down the position.