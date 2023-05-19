Cleveland Clinic Akron names chief nursing officer

Kelli Saucerman-Howard, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General, effective June 19.

Dr. Saucerman-Howard joins Cleveland Clinic from Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Neb., where she served as CNO and vice president of patient care experiences.

Prior to this role, she was the associate CNO and vice president of quality for Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn.

Dr. Saucerman-Howard succeeds Sheila Miller, DNP, RN, who was recently named CNO of Cleveland Clinic London, according to a May 19 news release.