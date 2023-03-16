Washington health system appoints 2 new chief medical officers

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network in Tacoma, Wash., has appointed two new chief medical officers who will oversee operations across its health network and hospital.

Vanessa Carroll, MD, has been tapped to oversee quality and standards of care for the network's hospital, and Barbara Thompson, MD, has been promoted to overseeing standards for its full network of pediatric clinics.

Dr. Carroll has nearly 20 years of experience in pediatric hospital medicine and has held several leadership roles throughout her career. She joined Mary Bridge Children's Hospital March 6 after departing from Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Dr. Thompson has been with Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and Health Network since 2008 and has also held numerous leadership positions, including most recently leading the pediatric endocrinology clinic.