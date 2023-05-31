Roswell Park taps city's deputy mayor as chief diversity officer

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., has named Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney senior vice president and chief diversity officer. 

Ms. Rodriguez-Dabney has been Buffalo's first deputy mayor and chief of staff since April 2022, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She previously served as chief diversity officer and chief of staff to the president at SUNY Buffalo State University. 

In her new role, Ms. Rodriguez-Dabney will facilitate the integration of diversity, equity and inclusion across "every Roswell Park team and department," the release said.

