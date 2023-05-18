BCBS exec becomes University of Mississippi Medical Center's CFO

Jennifer Sinclair has been named CFO of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Ms. Sinclair has more than 25 years of experience as a healthcare executive, according to an April 13 campus memo obtained by Becker's. She most recently served as vice president of provider partnerships for Blue Cross Blue Shield Mississippi in Flowood.

She succeeds Nelson Weichold, who has held the role since 2019 and is leaving for a position with Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. The two will work together prior to the transition.