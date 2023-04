CoxHealth's Springfield (Mo.) Hospital Group named Alicia Allen, MSN, vice president of nursing.

Ms. Allen will be responsible for leading nursing practice through CoxHealth's Springfield hospitals, according to an April 24 system news release. She replaced Beth Polivka, who will continue to serve as senior vice president and system chief nursing officer.

Previously, Ms. Allen worked as director of emergency, trauma, EMS and critical care services at Carle Health in Bloomington, Ill.