Ex-gubernatorial press secretary to lead marketing for Michigan health system

Megan Brown has been named chief marketing and communications officer of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

Ms. Brown, a Traverse City native, started her career as a deputy press secretary for former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and has also worked for public affairs firm Truscott Rossman. She most recently served as executive director of corporate communications at Consumers Energy.

"Megan led teams with best-in-class employee engagement and was responsible for the company's brand communications strategy to 6.8 million customers across Michigan," said Ed Ness, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare, an eight-hospital system, in a May 11 news release. "We feel fortunate to have someone of her diverse background and close ties to the community join our leadership team."