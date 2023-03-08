MaineHealth names president to community health system

MaineHealth has named Barbara Sergio president of its Farmington-based Franklin Community Health Network.

Ms. Sergio previously served as the health system's chief operating officer, according to a March 7 news release shared with Becker's. She took over as interim president when Trampas Hutches became president of MaineHealth's newly formed Mountain Region.

Ms. Sergio has served the health system since 2019. Prior roles include director of quality and safety at Boulder (Colo.) Community Health.

MaineHealth is based in Portland.