Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare named Heather Dixon CFO, effective July 10.

She will replace David Duckworth, who is stepping down after more than a decade as the company's CFO, according to a June 1 Acadia news release.

Ms. Dixon joins Acadia from Denver-based Everside Health, where she serves as CFO, according to the release. She previously held senior leadership positions at Walgreens Boots Alliance and Aetna.