Orlando Health hospital names chief nursing officer

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., has named Jennifer Stoeke, MSN, BSN, assistant vice president and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Stoeke has served in several nursing leadership roles since joining the Orlando, Fla.-based system in 2002, according to a Feb. 28 news release.

She is the former patient care administrator at Orlando Health Dr. P. Philips Hospital, where she oversaw inpatient and emergency room nursing, as well as quality improvement initiatives. She has also served as interim chief nursing officer for that hospital.

Orlando Health is a 3,238-bed system with 23 hospitals and emergency departments. Eighteen of those are operational, with five coming soon.