Katie Bruels, DNP, MSN, RN, was named COO of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Dr. Bruels will assume the role after serving as Menorah's chief nursing officer since 2019, according to a March 3 news release shared with Becker's.

Before joining Menorah, Dr. Bruels was assistant chief nursing officer at Medical City Dallas and served as associate chief nursing officer at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas.