California system names chief development officer

Jessica Miley was named senior vice president and chief development officer for Children's Hospital of Orange County in Orange, Calif.

In her new role, Ms.Miley will lead the CHOC Foundation and direct fundraising and development programs associated with the pediatric health system, according to an April 26 news release. She will succeed Doug Corbin, who is retiring.

Ms. Miley, who most recently served as COO for the Children’s National Hospital Foundation in Washington, D.C., will join CHOC on July 3, according to the release.