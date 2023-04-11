Munson exec takes dual C-suite role for 2 hospitals

Cristen Brandsma, BSN, RN, has been named chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for two hospitals belonging to Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

Ms. Brandsma has been with Cadillac Hospital since 2001 and has held various administrative roles in her time there, according to an April 10 news release from the health system.

She currently serves as chief nursing officer for Munson's Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital. In addition to her existing responsibilities, Ms. Brandsma will take on the COO role at Cadillac Hospital, and both the CNO and COO roles at Manistee (Mich.) Hospital.

The two hospitals staff a cumulative 94 acute care beds.