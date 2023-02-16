Dr. Chaudron Carter Short named Temple University Health's chief nursing executive

The Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital, based in Philadelphia, named Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, the system's new chief nursing executive, effective March 20.

While serving as the chief nursing officer at two Temple University Hospital locations — the Episcopal campus and Northeastern campus — Dr. Carter Short has been focusing on strategic initiatives that will help to align performance measures with the system's main campus. Under her leadership, TUHS earned Magnet certification, a Feb. 16 news release shared with Becker's said.

Her broad nursing management experience includes knowledge of multiple hospital departments including surgery, med/surg, telemetry, rehabilitation and ambulatory care. She is also well-versed in the business side of nursing, including accreditation, electronic health records and revenue cycle.

Dr. Carter Short is as community-oriented as she is committed to nursing education, both in the classroom and at the bedside. She often recruits nurses to assist with community-related health projects and has created a nursing education model that will enable and encourage nurses to pursue opportunities to teach.