Karen Labonte, MSN, will become the new chief nursing officer for Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health, effective May 30.

She joins Unity Health from Community Hospital Corp. where she was serving as the vice president of clinical and regulatory support. Collectively, Ms. Labonte has more than 40 years of clinical experience, the May 15 news release states.

In her new role, Ms. Labonte will be responsible for overseeing nursing practices across the Unity Health system.