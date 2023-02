Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has named Katie Ensign its new vice president of community investment and impact.

Ms. Ensign has served nonprofit organizations throughout her career, according to a news release from Baptist Health's Wolfson Children's Hospital. Most recently, she served the Jessie Ball duPont Fund as vice president of placemaking and administration.

She succeeds Melanie Patz, who was recently named CEO of United Way of Northeast Florida.