Cleveland Clinic-affiliated system names CFO

Alanna Dames has been appointed CFO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center.

Ms. Dames joined the health system in 2009 as controller, according to a May 8 news release from the system. She assumed additional responsibilities in mid-2022 following the retirement of the system's then-CFO. Those responsibilities include oversight of the revenue cycle, patient financial services, patient access/scheduling, health information management and materials management departments.

She has also been responsible for investment activity for the health system and the ACMC Foundation.