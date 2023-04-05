Hershey Medical Center appoints 2 interim leaders

Robert Harbaugh, MD, senior vice president of Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center academic practice, was named interim chief medical officer, according to an April 4 news release from Penn State Health. Dr. Harbaugh will oversee physicians with a focus on collaboration and efficiency in clinical services.

Maria Hamilton, vice president of performance excellence, will serve as interim chief quality officer of the medical center. In addition to her current responsibilities, she will focus on safety and quality issues.

The appointments were announced after the March 31 departure of Sarah Iriana, MD, who served as senior vice president and chief medical officer at the medical center, the release said.







