LifeBridge Health names COO for 2 hospitals

LifeBridge Health tapped Amy Shlossman to lead two Baltimore hospitals as president and chief operating officer.

Ms. Shlossman will assume the helms of Grace Medical Center and Sinai Hospital in July, according to a May 30 news release from the Baltimore-based health system. She currently serves as system co-lead for care delivery operations at Phoenix, Az.-based Banner Health and as COO of Banner University Medical Center Phoenix.

She succeeds Leslie Simmons, LifeBridge Health's executive vice president and chief operating officer, who has led the two hospitals in an interim capacity for the past six months.