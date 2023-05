Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center has selected Misty Oglesby, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, according to a May 25 news release.

Prior to joining Doctors Medical Center, Ms. Oglesby served as the chief nursing officer for 183-bed Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa.

In her new role, Ms. Oglesby will be responsible for coordinating and implementing nursing practices for staff across the medical center.

Her appointment to the role became effective May 23.