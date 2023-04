BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital-North in Lutz, Fla., has named Sara Dodds its next president.

Ms. Dodds has been leading as interim president since January, according to an April 21 news release. She has held a variety of leadership roles at the hospital since joining in 2016, most recently serving as operations director.

Her appointment to the helm was effective April 16.

BayCare Health System is based in Clearwater, Fla.