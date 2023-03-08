UCSF taps chief strategy officer, adult services president

UCSF Health has tapped two new senior vice presidents.

Cynthia Barginere, DNP, RN, is the health system's new president of adult services, according to a March 8 news release from the University of California San Francisco. She most recently served as chief operating officer for the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in Boston. Her prior experience includes various leadership roles at Chicago-based Rush System for Health, including chief transformation officer.

Timothy Kan will serve as UCSF Health's next chief strategy officer. He most recently worked with the University of Iowa Health Care, based in Iowa City. While there, Mr. Kan acted as chief strategy officer of UI Health Care, chief operating officer of UI Health System and chief executive officer of UI Health Ventures.