Shon Dwyer, RN, is resigning from her role as president of Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

Ms. Dwyer joined the hospital in 2020 and has 36 years of experience in academic hospitals and health systems. She is stepping down to "further expand and leverage her leadership capabilities toward a greater impact on U.S. healthcare," according to a June 9 news release.

Lee Ann Liska, the hospital's COO since 2020, will serve as interim president.