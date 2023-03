McLaren Flint (Mich.) named Varsha Moudgal, MD, an infectious disease specialist, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs.

Dr. Moudgal will oversee all clinical services, clinical quality and patient experience delivered within McLaren Flint and its regional facilities, according to a March 13 hospital news release.

Previously, she served as associate chief medical officer at Howell, Mich.-based Trinity Health Livingston Hospital.