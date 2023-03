Parkridge East Hospital in East Ridge, Tenn., has named Lori Feltner, MSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer.

Ms. Feltner was previously serving as the assistant chief nursing officer of HCA Healthcare's Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., and has 14 years of experience in nursing leadership roles, according to the Feb. 28 news release.

In her new capacity, Ms. Feltner will be charged with leading nursing strategy for the 128-bed hospital.