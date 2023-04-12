Ardent Health makes 5 leadership changes

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has named two new senior operations leaders and promoted three executives to expanded roles, according to an April 12 news release.

Five things to know:

1. Mike Matthews was named president of Ardent Physician Services.

2. David Schultz was appointed president of Ardent's New Mexico market.

3. Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, was promoted to senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

4. Reed Smith was promoted to the newly created role of chief consumer officer.

5. Rebecca Kirkham was promoted to chief communications officer.