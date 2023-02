Marion McGowan was named senior vice president and COO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.

Ms. McGowan brings a wealth of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Feb. 27 news release.

Most recently, she served as executive vice president and COO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

In her new role, she will succeed Michael Flanagan, who became president and CEO of St. Clair Health in July.