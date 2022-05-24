Pennsylvania health system CEO retiring after 16-year run

James Collins is retiring next month as president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.

Mr. Collins plans to retire June 30 after helming the health system since 2006, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's. He will be succeeded July 1 by Michael Flanagan, St. Clair's senior vice president and COO since 2007..

During Mr. Collins' tenure, St. Clair experienced substantial growth, including a clinical affiliation with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and the addition of numerous medical and surgical services, according to the health system.