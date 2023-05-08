Johns Hopkins hospital names 1st female president

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center has named Jennifer Nickoles its next president.

Ms. Nickoles has served as the hospital's interim leader since her predecessor, Richard Bennett, MD, retired in July 2022. She has served Johns Hopkins Medicine since 1996, according to a May 8 news release shared with Becker's: Her previous roles include chief of staff and vice president of operations for system integration and affiliations.

She will be the first woman to hold the role in the hospital's 250-year history.