Iowa medical center names new chief of nursing

Ashleigh Hollowell

Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, announced Amanda Lass, BSN, RN, as its new chief nursing officer in an April 18 news release.

She joins the facility from Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, where she was previously the medical telemetry director and helped lower the facility's nursing turnover rate. 

As Greene County Medical Center's new chief nursing officer, Ms. Lass will be charged with overseeing and improving patient outcomes as well as patient experience.

Ms. Lass will assume the role beginning June 26.

