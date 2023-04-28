New York system names permanent COO, chief nurse

Upper Allegheny Health System in Olean, N.Y., has named Scott Bonderoff COO and Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, the health system said April 28. Both leaders had been serving in the roles in interim capacities.

Mr. Bonderoff stepped in as interim COO in October 2022. He previously spent twenty years working at Bassett Healthcare Network, an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Ms. Ruggles first joined Upper Allegheny Health System as a nurse in 2003 and has spent more than a decade in supervisory and managerial nursing roles at the system's Olean General Hospital, according to an April 28 news release.