Newly-formed Arkansas hospital taps 3 interim leaders

The freshly formed South Arkansas Regional Hospital in El Dorado has named three new interim leaders, El-Dorado News Times reported June 8.

The nonprofit is affiliated with the Little-Rock based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is expected to close an acquisition of the Medical Center of South Arkansas in the coming weeks. The medical center currently belongs to subsidiaries of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

Danna Taylor will become South Arkansas Regional Hospital's interim president when the deal closes, succeeding current interim CEO David Fox. She currently serves as assistant administrator and chief operating officer of the Medical Center of South Arkansas, according to her LinkedIn page.

Marita Caldwell, the medical center's current CFO, and Amber Rollins, MSN, RN, its current chief nursing officer, will continue in their respective roles on an interim basis through the transition.