Nonprofit system to acquire Arkansas hospital from CHS

South Arkansas Regional Hospital has signed a definitive agreement to acquire El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems.

South Arkansas Regional Hospital, also based in El Dorado, is a new nonprofit created by a consortium of stakeholders that includes AR Health Ventures, a nonprofit entity affiliated with Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, according to an April 3 news release from the hospital.

The Medical Center of South Arkansas is a 166-bed hospital that had more than 95,000 patient encounters in 2022, according to the release. The acquisition includes all of the hospital's related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close this summer.

Community Health Systems is based in Franklin, Tenn.